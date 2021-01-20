Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $39.05

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $39.05 and traded as high as $43.54. Cornerstone OnDemand shares last traded at $43.41, with a volume of 319,725 shares traded.

CSOD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.36.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.06 and its 200-day moving average is $39.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $199.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.40 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 51.19%. Cornerstone OnDemand’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSOD. J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand during the third quarter worth $15,505,000. Bernzott Capital Advisors raised its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 74.8% during the third quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 857,166 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,167,000 after buying an additional 366,850 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 34.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,034,991 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,632,000 after buying an additional 264,217 shares during the last quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC raised its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 3.5% during the third quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 4,205,650 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $152,917,000 after buying an additional 141,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 208.2% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 199,619 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,258,000 after buying an additional 134,860 shares during the last quarter. 79.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD)

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and people development solutions through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise people development solution comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

