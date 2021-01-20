Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,909 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,294 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.09% of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 17.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 25,030 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 18.4% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 12.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,193 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 5,518 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 6.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 123,758 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 7,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 38.0% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 41,594 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 11,460 shares in the last quarter. 13.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CLM opened at $12.20 on Wednesday. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.52 and a 1-year high of $12.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.46.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.1602 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.76%.

About Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

