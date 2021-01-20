Cornichon (CORN) One Day Volume Tops $1,496.00

Cornichon (CURRENCY:CORN) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 20th. Cornichon has a total market cap of $1.53 million and approximately $1,496.00 worth of Cornichon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cornichon has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cornichon token can now be bought for approximately $0.0823 or 0.00000234 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cornichon Profile

Cornichon’s total supply is 19,761,774 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,616,425 tokens. The official website for Cornichon is cornichon.ape.tax. Cornichon’s official Twitter account is @cornfieldfarm and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cornichon

Cornichon can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cornichon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cornichon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cornichon using one of the exchanges listed above.

