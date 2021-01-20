Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) Short Interest Update

Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,020,000 shares, a decline of 14.4% from the December 15th total of 2,360,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 818,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cosan during the third quarter worth about $174,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cosan by 119.2% in the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 57,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 31,000 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Cosan in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,047,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Cosan by 23.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,036,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,392,000 after acquiring an additional 193,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cosan in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000.

NYSE CZZ opened at $19.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.32. Cosan has a 1-year low of $8.56 and a 1-year high of $23.28.

Cosan (NYSE:CZZ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $349.58 million during the quarter. Cosan had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 11.14%. On average, analysts anticipate that Cosan will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a $1.0234 dividend. This is an increase from Cosan’s previous annual dividend of $0.08. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. Cosan’s payout ratio is currently 76.12%.

Cosan Company Profile

Cosan Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fuel and natural gas distribution, logistics, lubricant, sugar, and ethanol businesses in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through RaÃ­zen Energia, RaÃ­zen CombustÃ­veis, ComgÃ¡s, Cosan LogÃ­stica, and Moove segments.

