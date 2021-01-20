CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Bought by Columbus Circle Investors

Columbus Circle Investors grew its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,062 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the quarter. Columbus Circle Investors’ holdings in CoStar Group were worth $17,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 287.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 374,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $317,683,000 after buying an additional 277,800 shares in the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the third quarter valued at about $198,759,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 920.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 226,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,241,000 after purchasing an additional 204,364 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 747,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $634,187,000 after purchasing an additional 147,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 460,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $390,379,000 after purchasing an additional 109,051 shares during the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Shares of CoStar Group stock opened at $871.97 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $891.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $843.40. CoStar Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $500.24 and a twelve month high of $951.18. The company has a current ratio of 16.35, a quick ratio of 16.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.04 and a beta of 0.97.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.46. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 17.57%. The business had revenue of $425.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.13 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CSGP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $900.00 to $915.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $825.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $800.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $890.58.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land.

Featured Story: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.