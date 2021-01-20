Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Position Lowered by Marketfield Asset Management LLC

Marketfield Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,925 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,238 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up 4.2% of Marketfield Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Marketfield Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $6,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COST. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,077,579 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,662,043,000 after buying an additional 551,799 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 33.3% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,406 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,703,000 after buying an additional 6,344 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.8% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 60.7% in the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 6,517 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 37.4% in the third quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 33,370 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,846,000 after purchasing an additional 9,080 shares during the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total transaction of $936,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,418,306.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.48, for a total value of $439,409.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,366,248. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,575 shares of company stock valued at $7,626,833. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays raised Costco Wholesale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $422.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.64.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $354.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $157.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $370.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $356.50. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $271.28 and a one year high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

