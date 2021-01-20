County Bancorp (ICBK) to Release Earnings on Thursday

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 21st. Analysts expect County Bancorp to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.30. County Bancorp had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $12.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.15 million. On average, analysts expect County Bancorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ICBK stock opened at $21.30 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. County Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.55 and a fifty-two week high of $27.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.92 and a beta of 0.96.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. County Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.90.

In other County Bancorp news, insider Mark Andrew Miller sold 13,841 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $297,581.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,298 shares in the company, valued at $629,907. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Wayne D. Mueller sold 29,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.79, for a total transaction of $622,618.92. Insiders have sold 45,889 shares of company stock worth $962,660 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

About County Bancorp

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. It accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

