Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,390,000 shares, a growth of 16.4% from the December 15th total of 4,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 951,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 617.6% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 98.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 63.4% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CUZ has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird cut Cousins Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded Cousins Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Cousins Properties from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Cousins Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.38.
CUZ opened at $33.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.64. Cousins Properties has a 12-month low of $21.15 and a 12-month high of $42.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.10.
Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.48). Cousins Properties had a net margin of 45.67% and a return on equity of 7.61%. On average, research analysts forecast that Cousins Properties will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.82%.
Cousins Properties Company Profile
Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.
