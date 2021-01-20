Cowen Boosts Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Price Target to $32.00

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Cowen from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the oilfield services company’s stock. Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 55.79% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on HAL. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $11.75 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Stephens upgraded shares of Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. HSBC lowered shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $14.20 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.20.

Halliburton stock opened at $20.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.69 and a 200-day moving average of $15.54. The firm has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $24.51.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 26.60% and a positive return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Halliburton news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 4,449 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $88,980.00. Also, EVP Eric Carre sold 49,664 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $988,810.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,517,320.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,463 shares of company stock valued at $1,126,388 in the last three months. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAL. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 325.0% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,839 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 1,960.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,823 shares during the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

