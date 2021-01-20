Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) Short Interest Update

Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,830,000 shares, a growth of 16.4% from the December 15th total of 5,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 441,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.2 days. Approximately 23.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cowen in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,081,000. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Cowen by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 31,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 5,532 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cowen by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,468,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,810,000 after purchasing an additional 21,035 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Cowen during the 3rd quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Cowen during the third quarter worth $262,000. 99.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on COWN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Cowen from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Cowen from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Cowen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cowen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.40.

Shares of COWN stock opened at $29.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $783.52 million, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.61. Cowen has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $30.94.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.77. Cowen had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The company had revenue of $274.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.09 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cowen will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cowen

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

