Craig Hallum Initiates Coverage on dMY Technology Group, Inc. II (NYSE:DMYD)

Analysts at Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. II (NYSE:DMYD) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. II stock opened at $16.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.07. dMY Technology Group, Inc. II has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $17.89.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in dMY Technology Group, Inc. II stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. II (NYSE:DMYD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

dMY Technology Group, Inc. II Company Profile

dMY Technology Group, Inc II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

