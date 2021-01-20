Cream Finance (CREAM) Trading 61.5% Higher Over Last Week

Cream Finance (CURRENCY:CREAM) traded down 28.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 20th. Over the last seven days, Cream Finance has traded 61.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cream Finance has a total market capitalization of $20.92 million and $7.02 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cream Finance token can currently be bought for $139.55 or 0.00402441 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002883 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00043843 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.12 or 0.00118582 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.71 or 0.00071249 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.31 or 0.00257547 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.27 or 0.00064235 BTC.

Cream Finance Profile

Cream Finance’s total supply is 2,924,547 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,928 tokens. Cream Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance. Cream Finance’s official website is app.cream.finance.

Buying and Selling Cream Finance

Cream Finance can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

