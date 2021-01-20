Cream Price Up 1.6% This Week (CRM)

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 20th. One Cream coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Cream has a total market cap of $44,115.94 and approximately $103.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cream has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cream alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,825.88 or 0.99740429 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00024109 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.22 or 0.00335708 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $208.61 or 0.00597463 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.30 or 0.00166984 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002392 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded 8,074.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.54 or 0.00070281 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 60% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001878 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002025 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00028930 BTC.

Cream Coin Profile

CRM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cream’s official message board is cream.technology. Cream’s official website is creamcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cream is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Skein algorithm. CreamCoin recently had a hardfork and Swap to code version 0.17.1.0. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Cream

Cream can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cream using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cream and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.