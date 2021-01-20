Credit Suisse Group Increases Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Price Target to $25.00

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.70% from the stock’s current price.

UTZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Utz Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Utz Brands in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Utz Brands in a research report on Sunday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.21.

Shares of NYSE UTZ traded up $1.21 on Wednesday, reaching $23.00. 2,905 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 569,303. Utz Brands has a fifty-two week low of $9.84 and a fifty-two week high of $23.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.29 and a 200 day moving average of $17.59.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.15. As a group, equities analysts predict that Utz Brands will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Utz Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Utz Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $93,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Utz Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Utz Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.61% of the company’s stock.

Utz Brands, Inc manufacturers, markets, and distributes snacking products in the United States. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.

