Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $24.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.53% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of ArcelorMittal from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

MT stock opened at $22.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.91 and its 200 day moving average is $15.72. The stock has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 2.07. ArcelorMittal has a 1-year low of $6.64 and a 1-year high of $25.75.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). The company had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. ArcelorMittal had a negative net margin of 7.00% and a negative return on equity of 3.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ArcelorMittal will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the third quarter worth $17,837,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the third quarter worth $14,575,000. Crestline Management LP purchased a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the third quarter worth $6,878,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in ArcelorMittal by 15.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,778,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,810,000 after acquiring an additional 370,150 shares during the period. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in ArcelorMittal by 50.5% in the third quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 829,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,993,000 after acquiring an additional 278,522 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, and tinplate and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

