Crescent Capital Consulting LLC Acquires Shares of 1,250 Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First United Bank Trust boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 2,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 3,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 148.1% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROP opened at $414.43 on Wednesday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $240.00 and a fifty-two week high of $455.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $421.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $414.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.13. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a $0.5625 dividend. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.24%.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.67, for a total value of $214,835.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,537 shares in the company, valued at $3,668,092.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $479.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $416.90.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

