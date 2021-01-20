Crescent Capital Consulting LLC Acquires Shares of 3,814 iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fullen Financial Group raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fullen Financial Group now owns 9,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 12,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 73,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,005,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter.

IWR stock opened at $71.12 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $36.03 and a twelve month high of $71.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.64 and a 200-day moving average of $61.32.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

