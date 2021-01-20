Crescent Capital Consulting LLC Invests $190,000 in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AZN. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 24,503.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,780,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765,425 shares during the period. BP PLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,452,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in AstraZeneca by 2.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,342,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,379,000 after buying an additional 415,735 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in AstraZeneca by 32.1% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,690,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,620,000 after buying an additional 411,008 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in AstraZeneca by 10.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,128,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,231,000 after buying an additional 377,780 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AZN. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. HSBC upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.80.

Shares of AZN opened at $52.57 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.94 and its 200 day moving average is $52.66. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $36.15 and a fifty-two week high of $64.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.97 billion, a PE ratio of 54.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.96.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

Recommended Story: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.