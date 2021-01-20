Crescent Capital Consulting LLC Purchases New Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Garde Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4.5% in the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 5,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. SP Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 7,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 15,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 12,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Altria Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $41.23 on Wednesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.95 and a 12 month high of $51.47. The company has a market cap of $76.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.95.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. Altria Group’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.52%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

