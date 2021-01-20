Crescent Capital Consulting LLC Purchases Shares of 1,260 McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in McKesson in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,016,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in McKesson by 11.3% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,335,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,741,000 after buying an additional 338,912 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in McKesson by 5.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,638,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,338,000 after purchasing an additional 291,140 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the third quarter valued at about $30,089,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,502,000. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

MCK stock opened at $182.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $112.60 and a twelve month high of $187.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.45.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $4.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.93. McKesson had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The company had revenue of $60.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.24%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $204.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $174.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $202.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of McKesson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.86.

In other news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total transaction of $95,004.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 6,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,043,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,785. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.