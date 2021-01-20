Crescent Capital Consulting LLC Purchases Shares of 6,250 BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 6,250 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 473,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,572,000 after purchasing an additional 33,108 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after purchasing an additional 4,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. 96.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other BWX Technologies news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 3,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $171,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,319,560.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $59,080.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,109,073.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,300 shares of company stock worth $937,266 in the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BWXT opened at $59.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.20. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.40 and a 12 month high of $70.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.12. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 61.50%. The firm had revenue of $520.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BWXT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Bank of America raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of BWX Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.17.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

