Crescent Capital Consulting LLC Takes $176,000 Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $464,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $109.40 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $67.57 and a 12 month high of $110.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.63 and its 200 day moving average is $98.73.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

See Also: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.