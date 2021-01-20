Crescent Capital Consulting LLC Takes $294,000 Position in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Impinj by 6.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Impinj during the third quarter worth approximately $8,912,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Impinj by 6.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Impinj by 8.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Impinj during the second quarter worth $108,000. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $542,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,280,064.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased 391,743 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.09 per share, with a total value of $12,179,289.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,734 shares of company stock worth $1,886,172 in the last ninety days. 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PI. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Impinj from $30.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Impinj from $29.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price (up from $32.00) on shares of Impinj in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Impinj from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Impinj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.14.

Impinj stock opened at $56.45 on Wednesday. Impinj, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.47 and a 52 week high of $58.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.38. The company has a quick ratio of 6.44, a current ratio of 8.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.10 and a beta of 2.56.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $28.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.90 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 30.63% and a negative return on equity of 26.61%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

Impinj Company Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity to various everyday items to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell. The company's platform includes endpoint integrated circuits (ICs), a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attach-to and identify their host items; and connectivity products that comprise reader ICs and modules, readers, and gateways to wirelessly identify, locate, authenticate, and engage items, as well as provide power to and communicate bidirectionally with endpoint ICs.

