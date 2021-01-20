Crimson Tide plc (TIDE.L) (LON:TIDE) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.35

Crimson Tide plc (TIDE.L) (LON:TIDE)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.35 and traded as low as $3.00. Crimson Tide plc (TIDE.L) shares last traded at $3.20, with a volume of 508,787 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3.36 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3.35. The firm has a market cap of £13.72 million and a PE ratio of 32.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.59.

Crimson Tide plc (TIDE.L) Company Profile (LON:TIDE)

Crimson Tide plc provides mobility solutions and related software development services primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It provides mpro5, a mobile business solution that provides hardware, software, Windows Azure cloud infrastructure, and installation and support, as well as job scheduling, alerting, and reporting services.

