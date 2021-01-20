Critical Contrast: CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) and Vontier (NYSE:VNT)

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) and Vontier (NYSE:VNT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

60.0% of CrowdStrike shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.1% of Vontier shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.3% of CrowdStrike shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares CrowdStrike and Vontier’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CrowdStrike -13.40% -12.79% -6.31% Vontier N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CrowdStrike and Vontier’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CrowdStrike $481.41 million 102.00 -$141.78 million ($0.97) -228.78 Vontier N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Vontier has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CrowdStrike.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for CrowdStrike and Vontier, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CrowdStrike 0 3 18 0 2.86 Vontier 0 2 5 0 2.71

CrowdStrike currently has a consensus target price of $191.68, indicating a potential downside of 13.63%. Vontier has a consensus target price of $40.25, indicating a potential upside of 18.17%. Given Vontier’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vontier is more favorable than CrowdStrike.

Summary

CrowdStrike beats Vontier on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks. The company primarily sells its platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment. Its mobility technologies products include solutions and services in the areas of fuel dispensing, remote fuel management, point-of-sale and payment systems, environmental compliance, vehicle tracking and fleet management, and traffic management; and diagnostics and repair technologies products comprise vehicle repair tools, toolboxes, automotive diagnostic equipment, and software, as well as wheel-service equipment for automotive tire installation and repair shops, including brake lathes, tire changers, wheel balancers, and wheel weights under the AMMCO and COATS brand names. The company markets its products and services to retail and commercial fueling operators, commercial vehicle repair businesses, municipal governments, and public safety entities and fleet owners/operators through a network of franchised mobile distributors, as well as direct sales personnel and independent distributors. Vontier Corporation was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina. Vontier Corporation(NYSE:VNT) operates independently of Fortive Corporation as of October 9, 2020.

