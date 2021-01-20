Critical Review: Liquid Holdings Group (OTCMKTS:LIQDQ) and Agora (NASDAQ:API)

Liquid Holdings Group (OTCMKTS:LIQDQ) and Agora (NASDAQ:API) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Liquid Holdings Group alerts:

17.1% of Agora shares are held by institutional investors. 32.0% of Liquid Holdings Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Liquid Holdings Group and Agora’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liquid Holdings Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Agora $64.43 million 71.12 -$6.18 million N/A N/A

Liquid Holdings Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Agora.

Profitability

This table compares Liquid Holdings Group and Agora’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liquid Holdings Group N/A N/A N/A Agora 0.61% 0.28% 0.17%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Liquid Holdings Group and Agora, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liquid Holdings Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Agora 0 1 4 0 2.80

Agora has a consensus price target of $50.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.41%. Given Agora’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Agora is more favorable than Liquid Holdings Group.

Summary

Agora beats Liquid Holdings Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Liquid Holdings Group Company Profile

Liquid Holdings Group, Inc. is in the process of liquidation of its assets. Previously, it was engaged in the provision of cloud-based trading and portfolio management solutions. The company is based in Hoboken, New Jersey.

Agora Company Profile

Agora, Inc. provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications. Its real-time engagement products are delivered through its Software-Defined Real-Time Network, which is a virtual network overlay on top of the public internet. The company offers its solutions in the areas of social, education, entertainment, gaming, enterprise, financial Services, healthcare, and Internet of Things, as well as provides customer support services. Agora, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Liquid Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquid Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.