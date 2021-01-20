Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.77 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Crocs’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the highest is $1.07. Crocs posted earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 541.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Crocs will report full-year earnings of $2.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $3.24. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $4.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Crocs.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The textile maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $361.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.98 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 102.93% and a net margin of 12.08%. Crocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. OTR Global assumed coverage on Crocs in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “positive” rating on the stock. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Crocs from $68.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Crocs from $60.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Crocs from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Crocs from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

In other Crocs news, CFO Anne Mehlman sold 2,082 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $114,510.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,439,005. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 34,900 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total value of $2,516,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 849,848 shares in the company, valued at $61,274,040.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,040 shares of company stock worth $5,744,560 in the last 90 days. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 153.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,812,524 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $177,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912,057 shares during the last quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP now owns 2,101,072 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $89,779,000 after purchasing an additional 251,072 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,564,672 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $66,858,000 after purchasing an additional 539,672 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crocs in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,841,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crocs in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,824,000. Institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

CROX stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $76.12. The company had a trading volume of 773,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,054. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.13. Crocs has a fifty-two week low of $8.40 and a fifty-two week high of $78.68.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

