Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 2,433 Shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,582 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CNHI. Bank of Italy raised its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 9.4% during the third quarter. Bank of Italy now owns 17,737,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521,151 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in CNH Industrial by 35.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,164,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648,199 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its position in CNH Industrial by 4.0% in the third quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 5,712,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,514,000 after purchasing an additional 218,620 shares in the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC grew its position in CNH Industrial by 21.8% in the third quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 3,346,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,171,000 after purchasing an additional 598,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in CNH Industrial by 4.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,643,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,849,000 after purchasing an additional 65,551 shares in the last quarter. 21.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CNHI shares. Bank of America raised shares of CNH Industrial from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $9.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.92.

Shares of NYSE:CNHI opened at $13.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.37 and a 200-day moving average of $9.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a PE ratio of -33.29 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14. CNH Industrial has a 12 month low of $5.06 and a 12 month high of $13.85.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.47 billion. CNH Industrial had a negative net margin of 2.15% and a positive return on equity of 4.68%. On average, research analysts predict that CNH Industrial will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNH Industrial Profile

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, specialty vehicles, and powertrain products in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company's Agriculture segment offers farm machinery and implements, including two- and four-wheel drive tractors, crawler tractors, combines, cotton pickers, grape and sugar cane harvesters, hay and forage equipment, planting and seeding equipment, soil preparation and cultivation implements, and material handling equipment under the New Holland Agriculture, Case IH, STEYR, Miller, Kongskilde, Ã-verum, and JF brands.

