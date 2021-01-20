Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 5,850 Shares of Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) by 74.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,716 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,850 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Grubhub were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Grubhub by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 373 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Grubhub by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Grubhub by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Grubhub by 749.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 2,510,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $181,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grubhub during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on GRUB. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Grubhub in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Grubhub from $49.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grubhub presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.89.

In related news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 3,500 shares of Grubhub stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $260,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,191 shares in the company, valued at $4,030,184.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew M. Maloney sold 1,000 shares of Grubhub stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total value of $75,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,032.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,059 shares of company stock valued at $3,634,049. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

GRUB stock opened at $71.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.36. Grubhub Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.35 and a twelve month high of $85.53. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.92 and a beta of 0.96.

Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $493.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.24 million. Grubhub had a negative return on equity of 4.44% and a negative net margin of 6.99%. Research analysts expect that Grubhub Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Grubhub Company Profile

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 300,000 local restaurants with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub and Seamless mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and menupages.com.

