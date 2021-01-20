Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Increases Position in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 45.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Quidel were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Quidel by 2.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quidel by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quidel by 3.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quidel by 3.5% during the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quidel during the third quarter worth about $1,212,000. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quidel alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on QDEL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Quidel from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research boosted their price target on shares of Quidel to $279.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.00.

In other Quidel news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.17, for a total transaction of $852,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,329 shares in the company, valued at $10,039,441.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.25, for a total transaction of $2,114,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,329 shares in the company, valued at $4,677,250.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Quidel stock opened at $201.24 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.02. Quidel Co. has a 52-week low of $71.90 and a 52-week high of $306.72. The firm has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.45.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $1.47. Quidel had a net margin of 36.91% and a return on equity of 63.31%. The company had revenue of $476.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 276.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Quidel Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Quidel

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

Featured Article: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QDEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Quidel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quidel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.