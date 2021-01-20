Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Position in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 62.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,960 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 3.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,097,033 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $392,110,000 after buying an additional 219,566 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 32.5% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,966,558 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $163,902,000 after buying an additional 728,403 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 0.8% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,681,501 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,903,000 after buying an additional 12,784 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,409,840 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,894,000 after buying an additional 12,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 6.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 632,183 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,928,000 after buying an additional 40,948 shares during the last quarter. 93.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ALRM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alarm.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.75.

In other Alarm.com news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 49,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total transaction of $3,499,942.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,741 shares in the company, valued at $19,432,796.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 14,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.64, for a total transaction of $998,428.68. Insiders have sold 205,588 shares of company stock worth $14,812,594 over the last 90 days. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ALRM opened at $97.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.70. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $108.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.73, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.15.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.18. Alarm.com had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The company had revenue of $158.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, video analytics, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

