Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Lowers Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 58.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 40,900 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of WestRock by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in WestRock by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in WestRock by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 35,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in WestRock by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 30,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in WestRock by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Get WestRock alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on WestRock from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on WestRock from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Argus raised WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on WestRock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

WRK stock opened at $44.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.38. WestRock has a 1 year low of $21.50 and a 1 year high of $47.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.95.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that WestRock will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider James B. Porter sold 19,202 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total transaction of $831,830.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,198 shares in the company, valued at $3,084,297.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WestRock (NYSE:WRK).

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.