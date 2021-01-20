Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 1,970 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 31.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,252 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,970 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MLM. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 49,716 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,118,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,306 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,545 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 97.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $307.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.08 and a 1 year high of $319.01. The company has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $284.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.16.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.95. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.41%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MLM. Bank of America downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $246.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $277.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $284.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $314.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.78.

In other news, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 10,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.64, for a total value of $2,747,498.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,609,916.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

