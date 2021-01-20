Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 410 Shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 8,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 14,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IGOV opened at $54.91 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.42 and a 200 day moving average of $54.26. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $45.22 and a 52-week high of $55.97.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

