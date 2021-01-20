Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 514 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,446 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 514 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AKAM. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 577.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 305 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 455 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 6,089 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.23, for a total transaction of $579,855.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,575.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Madhu Ranganathan sold 1,675 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total value of $174,350.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $110.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.18 and a 12-month high of $120.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $792.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.85 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 18.01%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.89.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

Featured Story: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.