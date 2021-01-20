Crown Castle International (CCI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th. Analysts expect Crown Castle International to post earnings of $1.58 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($1.09). Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Crown Castle International to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Crown Castle International stock opened at $159.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.74 billion, a PE ratio of 99.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $156.80 and its 200-day moving average is $162.73. Crown Castle International has a fifty-two week low of $114.18 and a fifty-two week high of $180.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

In other news, Director J Landis Martin purchased 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $161.22 per share, with a total value of $1,007,625.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 139,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,497,122.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total transaction of $985,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 186,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,675,093.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Crown Castle International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.82.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

