Crown Mining Corp. (CWM.V) (CVE:CWM) Shares Gap Up to $0.10

Shares of Crown Mining Corp. (CWM.V) (CVE:CWM) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.10, but opened at $0.11. Crown Mining Corp. (CWM.V) shares last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 700 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 4.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.08.

Crown Mining Corp. (CWM.V) Company Profile (CVE:CWM)

Crown Mining Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for copper, nickel, gold, and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Moonlight-Superior copper project located in the Plumas County, California; and the Black Warrior project that include 2 patented claims located in the Esmeralda County, Nevada.

