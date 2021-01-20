Cryptaur 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $385.00 (CPT)

Cryptaur (CURRENCY:CPT) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. One Cryptaur token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Cryptaur has traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cryptaur has a market capitalization of $1.10 million and approximately $385.00 worth of Cryptaur was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cryptaur Profile

Cryptaur (CRYPTO:CPT) is a token. Cryptaur’s total supply is 27,662,180,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,940,371,437 tokens. Cryptaur’s official website is cryptaur.com. Cryptaur’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cryptaur’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptaur. The Reddit community for Cryptaur is /r/Cryptaur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptaur is an Ethereum-based ecosystem that will act as a framework for decentralized applications whereby suppliers and consumers of diverse range of goods and services can interact directly while increasing the economic efficacy of all transactions being made within the ecosystem. Cryptaur (CPT) is an ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange within the ecosystem. “

Cryptaur Token Trading

Cryptaur can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptaur directly using US dollars.

