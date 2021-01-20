CSFB Boosts TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) (TSE:TA) Price Target to C$17.50

TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at CSFB from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 56.39% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TA. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. CIBC upgraded TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$10.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.50.

Shares of TA stock traded up C$0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$11.19. The stock had a trading volume of 338,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,526. TransAlta Co. has a 12-month low of C$5.32 and a 12-month high of C$11.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -30.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$9.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.97, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.48). The business had revenue of C$514.00 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that TransAlta Co. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) news, Senior Officer Dawn Elizabeth De Lima sold 65,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.93, for a total transaction of C$583,884.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$761,987.34. Also, Senior Officer Brett Gellner sold 102,298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.03, for a total value of C$923,750.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$21,509.46. Insiders have sold 202,698 shares of company stock valued at $1,836,986 in the last three months.

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, and Energy Marketing segments. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

