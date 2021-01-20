CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,930,000 shares, a growth of 15.6% from the December 15th total of 1,670,000 shares. Approximately 6.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 206,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.4 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in CSG Systems International by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 711,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,139,000 after acquiring an additional 142,992 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in CSG Systems International during the third quarter valued at $2,187,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CSG Systems International in the third quarter valued at $1,404,000. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in CSG Systems International by 20.9% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 143,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,880,000 after purchasing an additional 24,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC acquired a new stake in CSG Systems International during the 3rd quarter worth about $969,000. 92.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CSG Systems International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Shares of CSGS opened at $44.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 0.94. CSG Systems International has a one year low of $36.33 and a one year high of $54.92.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $227.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.27 million. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 6.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CSG Systems International will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CSG Systems International

CSG Systems International, Inc provides business support solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers revenue management and digital monetization solutions, including Advanced Convergent Platform, a cloud-based platform; and Ascendon, Singleview, Total Service Mediation, and Wholesale Business Management Solution platforms.

