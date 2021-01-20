CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Acquired by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 160,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in CSX were worth $14,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CSX. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 347.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 385 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in CSX during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in CSX during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in CSX during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX opened at $92.66 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $70.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $46.81 and a 52-week high of $97.54.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

CSX declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 21st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other CSX news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 3,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total transaction of $349,054.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,130,989.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CSX shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of CSX from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of CSX from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.30.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

