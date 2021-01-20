Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cue Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Cue Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Cue Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 14.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 4.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 12.7% in the third quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 446.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. 64.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cue Biopharma stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.51. 11,361 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,934. The stock has a market cap of $439.33 million, a P/E ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 1.95. Cue Biopharma has a 52-week low of $9.30 and a 52-week high of $31.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.01 and its 200 day moving average is $15.85.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 1,142.70% and a negative return on equity of 63.69%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cue Biopharma will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cue Biopharma Company Profile

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a protein biologic that is in Phase I clinical trials designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers.

