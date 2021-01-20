Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $3.55 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Cummins in a report released on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.55 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.45. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cummins’ Q3 2021 earnings at $4.60 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.40 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $15.80 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $17.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $18.30 EPS.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.83 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $221.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $257.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Cowen reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Cummins in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.80.

Shares of CMI stock opened at $238.36 on Monday. Cummins has a 1 year low of $101.03 and a 1 year high of $244.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $227.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $35.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 236,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,999,000 after purchasing an additional 4,960 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,741,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 101.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. 81.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

