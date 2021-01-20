Curve DAO Token 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $232.94 Million (CRV)

Curve DAO Token (CURRENCY:CRV) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 20th. One Curve DAO Token coin can currently be purchased for $1.39 or 0.00003972 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Curve DAO Token has traded up 111.9% against the dollar. Curve DAO Token has a market capitalization of $268.99 million and approximately $232.94 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Curve DAO Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.07 or 0.00057488 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.30 or 0.00519231 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005511 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00042185 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002865 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,328.39 or 0.03804475 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002865 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00012959 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00015835 BTC.

Curve DAO Token Profile

Curve DAO Token (CRYPTO:CRV) is a coin. It was first traded on September 6th, 2018. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,415,462,998 coins and its circulating supply is 193,939,621 coins. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Curve DAO Token’s official website is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv.

Curve DAO Token Coin Trading

Curve DAO Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curve DAO Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curve DAO Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Curve DAO Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Curve DAO Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Curve DAO Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.