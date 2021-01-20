Cushing 30 MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:PPLN) Trading Up 0.4%

Cushing 30 MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:PPLN)’s stock price was up 0.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.80 and last traded at $15.80. Approximately 1,300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 43,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.74.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.80 and its 200 day moving average is $15.80.

Read More: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Cushing 30 MLP Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushing 30 MLP Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.