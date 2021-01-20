CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 4th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the pharmacy operator on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st.

CVS Health has a payout ratio of 26.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect CVS Health to earn $7.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.6%.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $75.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $98.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. CVS Health has a 52 week low of $52.04 and a 52 week high of $77.23.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $67.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.54 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CVS. Piper Sandler raised their target price on CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.93.

In related news, EVP Lisa Bisaccia sold 25,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $1,938,629.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,525,905. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 25,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,937,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,385,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,151 shares of company stock valued at $4,375,989 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

