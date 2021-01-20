CyberMiles (CMT) Hits Market Capitalization of $8.77 Million

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded down 10.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 20th. During the last week, CyberMiles has traded up 20.5% against the US dollar. One CyberMiles coin can now be bought for about $0.0110 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CyberMiles has a total market capitalization of $8.77 million and $2.24 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.71 or 0.00409803 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33,868.79 or 0.99342415 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00023088 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00023746 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003893 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002461 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001885 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000188 BTC.

About CyberMiles

CyberMiles (CRYPTO:CMT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here. CyberMiles’ official website is www.cybermiles.io. The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for CyberMiles is medium.com/cybermiles.

Buying and Selling CyberMiles

CyberMiles can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberMiles should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CyberMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

