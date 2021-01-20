Cypress Environmental Partners (NYSE:CELP) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.46

Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CELP)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.46 and traded as high as $3.07. Cypress Environmental Partners shares last traded at $2.96, with a volume of 131,372 shares.

CELP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cypress Environmental Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Cypress Environmental Partners from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.46 and its 200-day moving average is $2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.28 and a beta of 1.51.

Cypress Environmental Partners (NYSE:CELP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $48.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.20 million. Cypress Environmental Partners had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 41.51%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Cypress Environmental Partners Company Profile (NYSE:CELP)

Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. provides independent inspection, integrity, and support services in North America. The company operates in three segments: Pipeline Inspection Services (PIS), Pipeline & Process Services (PPS), and Water and Environmental Services (WES). The PIS segment offers inspection and integrity services on a various infrastructure assets, including midstream pipelines, gathering systems, and distribution systems.

