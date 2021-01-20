Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Price Target Raised to $41.00

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) had its target price lifted by HC Wainwright from $22.00 to $41.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 106.13% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CYTK. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Cytokinetics from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Monday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Cytokinetics from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.20.

Cytokinetics stock opened at $19.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 1.45. Cytokinetics has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $30.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 15.18 and a quick ratio of 15.17.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.54. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 3,065.14% and a negative net margin of 209.88%. The firm had revenue of $41.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 430,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $7,757,172.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $75,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 484,311 shares of company stock valued at $8,746,947. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 46,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,267 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,036,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,508,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,703,000 after purchasing an additional 576,349 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 4,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in Cytokinetics during the 3rd quarter worth about $413,000. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

