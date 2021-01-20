Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Sets New 52-Week High at $9.37

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.37 and last traded at $9.29, with a volume of 14149 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.93.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DNKEY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Danske Bank A/S in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Danske Bank A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.40 and a 200 day moving average of $7.71.

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. Danske Bank A/S had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 17.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter.

About Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY)

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses; and corporate, institutional, and personal customers. It operates through Banking DK, Banking Nordic, Corporates and Institutions, Wealth Management, and Northern Ireland segments. The company offers daily banking, home financing, investment, and retirement planning solutions; strategic advisory services; leasing solutions; and financing, financial market, general banking, and corporate finance advisory services, as well as financial solutions and products in the areas of capital markets, fixed income and currencies, and transaction banking and investor services.

